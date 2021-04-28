[PDF] Laser Processing : Best Ways To Grow In It.

Laser Processing Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Laser Processing is the laser beam radiation to the surface of work piece that is used to melt material and change the properties of the material by using high energy emission. Laser processing technologies is used for marking/engraving consumer goods, electronic components, and other parts used in industries. Lasers are used for various applications in commercial as well as industrial processes. Industrial processes typically include material processing, marking and engraving, and other micro-processing using laser technology. Laser technology offers various advantages as compared to conventional techniques such as plasma technology, flame, and water jet. Plasma and flame technologies are used for cutting purposes and not for engraving, marking, and drilling processes, while waterjet is used for the ablation and structuring process. Laser technology can perform all the aforementioned procedures efficiently without producing noise pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global laser processing market during the forecast period.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Prima Industrie S.p.A., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Epilog Laser Inc., Coherent Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corporation, and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Laser Processing Market Taxonomy:

Global Laser Processing Market, By Product Type:

Gas Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Others

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

Material Processing

Marking and Engraving

Micro-Processing

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

Automotive

Aerospace

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Electronics and Micro-Electronics

Medical Devices and Treatment

Packaging

