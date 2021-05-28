[PDF] Laser Displacement Sensor Market : Fascinating Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Laser Displacement Sensor?

A laser displacement sensor contains a light-emitting element and a position-sensitive detector (PSD), which detects its target by using the triangulation method. In this, a semiconductor laser is utilized as a light-emitting element. Moreover, a lens focuses the beam on the target that reflects the beam back through a lens where it is focused on PSD. Laser displacement sensors are used to measure an object’s diameter, width, height, stroke and positioning, vibration, decentering and deflection, flatness, warpage, and thickness. The global laser displacement sensor market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Dynamics The demand for automation is increasing rapidly, especially in core industries such as automotive, manufacturing, packaging, and logistics. In automation, sensors play a crucial role, which is expected to witness high demand in the near future. Laser displacement sensors are non-contact type sensors, which are more accurate and which offer a wider range of applications as compared to conventional contact-type sensors. Moreover, the high superiority of laser sensors over other types of sensors is expected to drive growth of the global laser displacement sensor market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Laser Displacement Sensor market are: Panasonic Corporation, Micro-epsilon, Sick AG, Hans Turck GmbH Co. KG, Omron Corporation, Banner Engineering Corp., Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ZSY Group Ltd, and Mechanical Technology, Inc.

Laser Displacement Sensor Market Taxonomy:

Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market, By Range:

Less than 100 mm

100 mm – 300 mm

More than 300 mm

Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market, By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Which are the prominent Laser Displacement Sensor market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Panasonic Corporation, Micro-epsilon, Sick AG, Hans Turck GmbH Co. KG, Omron Corporation, Banner Engineering Corp., Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ZSY Group Ltd, and Mechanical Technology, Inc.

