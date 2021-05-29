[PDF] IT Robotic Automation Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is IT Robotic Automation ?

Market Dynamics

The demand of IT robotic automation is rapidly increasing in the business process outsourcing market. BPO industry is rapidly growing as it supports wide range of back office tasks processes on the contract basis. Majority of these task requires skilled labor and infrastructure. By using robotic process automation, BPOs can achieve high-cost savings and faster processing along with improvements in efficacy. The key potential areas where RPA can be utilized include Record-to-Report (R2R) outsourcing, Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO), Customer Services, and Invoicing and Order Management among others. Therefore use of IT robotics automation in the BPO industry will help to reduce the overall cost.

This report focuses on IT Robotic Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global IT Robotic Automation market includes : Xerox Corporation, Verint System Inc., Uipath SRL, Redwood Software, Pegasystems Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Blue Prism PLC, and Automation Anywhere

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Application and infrastructure management present lucrative growth opportunities in the global IT robotic automation market

The long-term benefits of robotic automation have been understood for BPO applications; however, the technology is also expected to gain significant adoption in application and infrastructure management. In application management, robotic automation can be largely utilized for testing applications. Furthermore, robotic automation can be extremely useful in infrastructure management since tasks such as server maintenance can be taken care of by robotic software. By adopting robotic automation, tasks such as maintenance, management, and troubleshooting of IT infrastructure can be accomplished and the infrastructure headcount can be reduced by more than half.

IT Robotic Automation Market Segmentation:

On the basis of tool, the global IT robotic automation market is segmented into:

Model-based application

Process-based application

On the basis of services, the global IT robotic automation market is segmented into:

Professional services Consulting Integration and Development BPO

Training

On the basis of operation, the global IT robotic automation market is segmented into:

Rule-based

Knowledge-based

