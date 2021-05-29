[PDF] IPTV Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is IPTV ?

Market Dynamics

An increase in the adoption of 5G technology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. These advanced technologies leveraged multiple input and multiple outputs to ensure maximum utilization of network, reduced distortion, and high precision in signal transmission. In addition, heavy traffic from cloud-based libraries can easily be distributed owing to the high bandwidth capability of 5G technology. The demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) television is increasing due to an increase in the adoption of 5G technology and these technologies are energy efficient and provide high-quality video content.

This report focuses on IPTV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global IPTV market includes : AT&T, Inc., ARRIS Group, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Amino Technologies plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Broadcom Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Trends

Additional TV offerings by IPTV providers to pure-play IPTV services

IPTV service providers have started offering additional services to pure-play IPTV services. These services include social networking, multi-screen viewing, and content discovery & recommendation services, in order to expand their revenues. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, 80% of the IPTV providers are expected to offer multi-video services by the end of 2015. IPTV providers are also using middleware solutions as it enables them to reduce their video management and delivery costs while storing more content and feeding additional IP-connected devices at the same time.

IPTV Market Segmentation:

Global IPTV Market, By End Users:

Enterprises



Small Enterprise





Medium Enterprises





Large Enterprises



Residential

Global IPTV Market, By Region:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East



Africa

