[PDF] IPTV Market : Few Facts Everyone Should Know

The IPTV market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IPTV manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Internet protocol television (IPTV) is the distribution of television content over internet protocol networks. These internet protocol televisions are different from other conventional terrestrial, cable, and satellite television formats. IPTV offers the ability to stream the source media constantly. It delivers either stored video or live TV and is offered by the service providers. As IPTV delivers a video stream encoded as a series of IP packets, it enables the integration of PC, TV, home phone and wireless devices in order to offer these services anywhere and anytime. It can also be bundled with other IP services such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and high-speed Internet access. Moreover, adoption of digital television in developing countries are increasing the demand of internet protocol television.

AT&T, Inc., ARRIS Group, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Amino Technologies plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Broadcom Corporation.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of IPTV market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The IPTV market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide IPTV market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

