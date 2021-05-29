[PDF] IoT Infrastructure Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is IoT Infrastructure ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global IoT Infrastructure Market

IoT has changed the way machines interact with humans and other machines. The sensors that form the building blocks for IoT create tons of data every minute and every day. Various organizations and government bodies are using big data analytics and other smart technologies, which are expected to boost the communication infrastructure, which in turn will be used for lighting, parking, traffic, and waste management; citizen engagement; safety and security. In addition to this, favourable government initiatives related to smart city projects across the globe are expected to fuel growth of the global IoT infrastructure market

IoT Infrastructure Market Prime key vendors ( CISCO Systems, INC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC Inc., and AT&T ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For PDF Brochure : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3100

Regional Analysis of IoT Infrastructure Market

On the basis of region, the global IoT infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2018, North America region accounted for the largest share in the IoT infrastructure market and is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. have already implemented smart solutions in their cities. For instance, in 2017, the street traffic control system was adopted in Atlanta. This street traffic control system uses data from multiple sources and AI elements, and uses the data generated through these systems in automated traffic lights for drivers and pedestrians, automatic green corridors for emergency vehicles, and warnings for pedestrians among others. The adoption of systems such as smart street lighting, smart waste management, and smart traffic control for public utilities, transportation and services is driving the IoT infrastructure market.

IoT Infrastructure Market Taxonomy

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into:

Sensor

RFID

Connectivity technology

Others

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into:

Network management

Device management

Application management

Others

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software IT security software Data management software Communication and collaboration software Software analytics Remote monitoring Bandwidth management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Utilities

Healthcare

Smart transportation

Smart buildings

Smart homes

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is IoT Infrastructure Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent IoT Infrastructure market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: CISCO Systems, INC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, PTC Inc., and AT&T , Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.