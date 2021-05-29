[PDF] Internet Security Software Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Internet Security Software ?

Global Internet Security Software Market Growth Factor:

Major factors driving growth of the internet security market include rising internet usage due to advancements in wireless communication technology, growing concerns over increasing cyber attacks, and increasing adoption of online financial activities. Various security solutions are used to protect computing devices such as McAfee Internet security (software) solutions, and routers (hardware), among others. Internet security helps prevent threats such as spyware, malware, and viruses by securing network for end users. Lack of awareness about internet security, lack of availability of open source security software and public safety solutions pose as major challenges for growth of the internet security software market. The demand for encryption techniques is increasing due to the rising number of internet threats and decrypting techniques. Growing threat to internet security due to large number of devices connected to the internet across the globe, through emails, open services, World Wide Web, VoIP, and other services, is expected to drive the market growth.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Juniper Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee Inc., Cipher Cloud, CA Technologies, Cisco system Inc., Websense, Inc.( Forcepoint), Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Dell, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., SafeNet, Inc., and Cyren Ltd

Global Internet Security Software Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of regions, the global market for internet security software is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, attributed to increasing adoption of internet security solutions & services and growing number of internet users in the region. According to the Internet World Stats, in 2017, Asia Pacific held 48.1% internet users in globe, from which around 772 million internet users were recorded in China.

Internet Security Software Market Taxonomy:

By Software:

Email Security

Prevention System and Intrusion Detection

Encryption

Network Security Software

Database Security Software

Cloud Access and Identity Management.

By Technologies:

Cryptography

Authentication

Access Control Technology

Content Filtering.

By Applications:

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Education,

Defense

Aerospace & Intelligence

