[PDF] Intelligent Tire Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2027 | coherentmarketinsights.com

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Intelligent Tire market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.



Leading Keyplayers in Intelligent Tire Industry:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin Group, The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, The Hankook TireGroup, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., and Bridgestone Corporation, ATG Tires, and Apollo Tires Limited.

The intelligent tire market in Asia Pacific is expected witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing increasing smart city projects and connected infrastructure initiatives by governments in the region. India and China are major market drivers in the region. For instance, in 2015, ‘100 Smart City’ mission was launched by the Government of India. This connected cars are integrated with various advanced vehicle systems such as ADAS, AEBS, comprehensive vehicle tracking systems, remote controlled systems, and advanced vehicle to everything (V2E) connectivity. Thus, integration of these technologies contributes in reducing road accident in the coming future, which in turns increase the consumer inclination towards purchasing connected cars in future.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2302

COVID-19 Impact on the Intelligent Tire market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Intelligent Tire market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Intelligent Tire market.

Go through Our Trusted Client List:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

Contact Us: If you need more customization, reach us. You can get a point by point of the whole research here. If you have any special requirements, don’t mind, let us know and we will offer you the report as you need. Contact Here sales@coherentmarketinsights.com || +1-206-701-6702 (US-UK Toll Free).