[PDF] Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

How Important Is Integration & Orchestration Middleware ?

Market Dynamics

Rapid Digital transformation has created the demand for integration since it connects the new digital capabilities with existing assets and processes. Integration facilitates coordination in the end-to-end application. Furthermore, in IoT-based digital transformation integration middleware changes event into an IT accessible format, which is further analyzed and assembled. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the global integration & orchestration middleware market growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Integration & Orchestration Middleware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Integration & Orchestration Middleware market includes : TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corporation, Axway, Infor, SPS Commerce, Inc., Covisint, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SWIFT, and Oracle Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Trends

Advent of micro services

Advent of micro services in API-centered architecture is a major trend in the market. These are independent services and ensure much faster deployment of the applications. Previously, service-oriented architecture, Enterprise Service Bus and web services were used to the monolithic large middleware systems more flexible and scalable. However, this SOA approach in the development of the middleware has evolved into even more agile and web-centric breed of middleware-“Micro services”.

Containers

Containerization is one of the recent trends in the market that is driving the global integration & orchestration middleware market. They isolate application runtime environments from the infrastructure, thereby making the application more consistent, reliable, portable and quick to develop. Moreover, they offer greater portability, consistency, and dependability to the applications are they are shifted between different platforms and solutions in their lifecycle.

Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market Segmentation:

Global Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market, By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based deployment

On premise deployment

Global Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market, By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Global Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market, By Middleware types:

Integrated Middleware

Event-driven middleware

Business-to-business middleware

Managed File Transfer Software

