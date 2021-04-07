[PDF] Inspection Robotics Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Inspection Robotics.

Global Inspection Robotics Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Robots have found extensive applications for automating several repetitive industrial tasks. In conjunction with the development in the robotic vision systems and sensing, requirements for better production quality in the industrial manufacturing procedures and focus towards eliminating human errors in these operations have in turn led to significant growth of the inspection robotics market. Some of the major applications of these systems include inspection of water pipelines, high voltage transmission lines, bridges, and dams.

Who are the Major Players in Inspection Robotics Market?

AETOs, GE Inspection Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Inuktun Services, and Universal Robots. Other prominent key players in the global inspection robotics market includes, AZoRobotics, Calmation, Cognex, Cross Robotics, ECA Group, Faro, FMC Technologies, Genesis Systems Group, Hydrovision, Inspectorbots, JH Robotics, Lakeview Vision and Robotics, Leo Robotics, NuTec, RNA Automation, SuperDroid Robots, Robotic Automation Systems, Warren Industrial Solutions, and Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing among others.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Inspection Robotics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of control types, the global inspection robotics market is classified into:

Remotely operated vehicles (ROV)

Autonomous

On the basis of end use industries, the global inspection robotics market is classified into:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Food & beverage

Aerospace & defense

Power generation

Others

