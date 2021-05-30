[PDF] Inspection Robotics Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Inspection Robotics ?

Better production quality assessment in industry critical applications, specifically that including aerospace and oil & gas exploration form the basis of their applications. Introduction of human errors in these processes can threaten loss of million dollars or endanger multiple human lives. These applications for high accuracy are expected to garner consistent demands over the following few years. Moreover, high return on investment (ROI), owing to reduction in manual workforce expenses, 24-hour working capacities, less residual waste generation, and minimal human intervention requirement will provide considerable growth opportunities for the global inspections robotics market.

Inspection Robotics Market Prime key vendors include AETOs, GE Inspection Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Inuktun Services, and Universal Robots among others. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Advancement in automated visual capability of these next generation systems will enhance the system applicability

Generic robots were attributed with operations in specific area at particular time owing to lack of appropriate vision systems. Incorporation of vision sensors, cameras, and software that can control the operation of these automated systems has led to significant increase in the application of these systems. For instance, SkySpecs offers autonomous wind turbine drone examination solutions that can operate independently and examine the various parameters of the turbines to determine its power efficiency. Moreover, such applications in wind power industry, high altitude or unfavorable working environment that endangers human lives can be easily met with the utilization of these systems. These factors are expected to drive the global inspection robotics market growth.

Inspection Robotics Market Taxonomy

On the basis of control types, the global inspection robotics market is classified into:

Remotely operated vehicles (ROV)

Autonomous

On the basis of end use industries, the global inspection robotics market is classified into:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Food & beverage

Aerospace & defense

Power generation

Others

