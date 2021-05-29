[PDF] Industrial Water Management Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Industrial Water Management ?

Requirement to efficiently and effectively manage water and sewage, with minimum capital is expected to be among the prominent factors, expected to will fuel the industrial water management market growth

According to Worldometers.info, around 20% of the global water is consumed by industries purposes, with agriculture sector being the largest, accounting for over 70%. Moreover, there are some countries, wherein the industries consumer over 50% of the sources available for human consumption. For instance, industries in Belgium utilize around 80% of the available sources. In order to reduce the potential adverse impacts of wastewater discharges and pollution, which majorly constitutes nutrients, pathogens, metals, inorganic and organic chemicals, heat, and oil sediments, companies are increasingly investing in water management solutions. Companies are focusing on enhancing in-house reusability of the available sources and this is another factor aiding in growth of the market over the forecast period (2017–2025).

This report focuses on Industrial Water Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Industrial Water Management market includes : ABB Group, Arad Group, Elster Group SE, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Itron Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensus, Siemens AG, and Takadu.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Advent of IoT and other smart equipment such as metering, pressure monitoring are expected to be factors fueling growth of the industrial water management market

Remote management of processes reduces the capital requirement for additional workforce at each end-points. Proper investigation of utilization of water has shown that, not all the internal processes require drinking quality water and can be reused within the industry or between industries. For instance, polishing machine requires water with certain particulate levels. Adoption of settling tank and greywater treatment could aid in reusability of the available volume of water. Other options include use of aerated ponds, hybrid controlled wetlands, and free surface constructed wetlands, among others. Furthermore, treatment options can also include utilization of wastewater for biogas production such as UASB reactors and biogas settlers. These are among some of the key factors that may id in growth of the industrial water management market.

Industrial Water Management Market Segmentation:

On the basis of solution, the global industrial water management market is segmented into:

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for Water and Wastewater Utilities

Network Monitoring

Advanced Pressure Management

SCADA Systems for Water and Wastewater Utilities

Meter Data Management (MDM) for Water

Residential Water Efficiency

Smart Irrigation Management System

On the basis of services, the global industrial water management market is segmented into:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Maintenance & Support

On the basis of end-user industries, the global industrial water management market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

