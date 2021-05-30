[PDF] Industrial Routers Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Industrial Routers ?

Market Dynamics

The demand for remote monitoring is increased significantly, leading to high adoption of M2M technology. With the deployment of advanced sensors and chips, M2M technology monitors a machine’s overall state and performance. If pressure change, temperature, vibrations, and other signs of mechanical failure are detected, the machine automatically communicates the information with other connected devices, which aids in early detection of problem. Hence, due these factors, demand for M2M technology in various manufacturing industries is increasing, leading to growth of the industrial routers market. Moreover, increasing support by government organizations for growth of industry automation provides a growth opportunity to the market. Various government organizations are focusing on initiatives for supporting industrial automation. For instance, in 2017, the Thailand government announced setting up a manufacturing automation academy in partnership with manufacturing industries. It intends to invest of US$6 billion in automation and robotics.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Juniper Networks, Inc., Netgear Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Inseego Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Micromax Technology, Ericsson, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Advantech Co., Ltd

North America held the dominant position in industrial routers market in 2017

On the basis of geography, the Industrial routers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The North America region held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the North America generated the revenue of US$ 273.9 million and is expected to reach US$ 535.7 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.7%. The U.S. and Canada are major economies driving the growth of Industrial routers market in this region. Increasing focus on connected road infrastructure is expected to present significant growth potential for industrial routers over the forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, around 42% of major urban highways are congested.

Industrial Routers Market Taxonomy:

Global Industrial Routers Market, By Product Type

Wired

Wireless

Global Industrial Routers Market, By End User

Railways

Oil & Gas

Maritime & Offshore

Water & Wastewater treatment

Road Infrastructure

Energy

Manufacturing and Process Industries

Others

