[PDF] Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ?

Industrial Internet of Things Market Outlook – Asia Pacific holds significant market share

On the basis of geography, the global industrial internet of things market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global industrial internet of things market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growing digitalization and high adoption of IOT solutions by manufacturing and automation industries have contributed to growth of the market in North America. Similarly, the Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, china, Japan, and South Korea are some of the major countries that help drive growth of the market for IOT in the Asia Pacific region. Dense population, increasing disposable income, and large scale industrialization in the region are boosting growth of the market. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of digitalization by various industries to reduce the production time and operating costs also create a conducive environment for growth of the industrial IOT market in Asia Pacific.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Prime key vendors ( ABB, ARM Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Texas Instruments ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

The managed service segment held the dominant position in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitalization and increasing government investments to boost the adoption of IOT technology in various industries such as utilities and manufacturing are expected to drive growth of the IOT market. The professional services segment is expected exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Taxonomy

On the basis of service, the global industrial internet of things market is segmented into:

Professional services

Managed Services

On the basis of solution, the global industrial internet of things market is segmented into:

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Security

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Network Bandwidth Management

On the basis of platform type, the global industrial internet of things market is segmented into:

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

On the basis of verticals, the global industrial internet of things market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Automotive& machinery

Food and Beverage

Chemicals and Materials

Electronics and Utilities

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

