[PDF] India Golf Cart Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

A golf cart or golf car is a small vehicle, which designed to carry two golfers and their golf clubs around a golf course. Golf carts are available in a wide range of formats and are used to convey a small number of passengers at less speed and shorter distances. According to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a golf cart is a self-propelled vehicle driven by electric motors and internal combustion engines typically meant for and used on golf courses for transporting golfers and their equipment. Battery operated vehicles (BOVs) used for internal transportation of man and material, with an average speed of 25–50 Kmph.

The India Golf Cart Market was accounted for US$ 12.1 Mn in terms of value and 1747 Units in terms volume of in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 21.0% for the period 2020-2027.

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report: Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Volmac Engg. (P) Limited, Club Car, LLC, Carrieall Car Private Limited, Speedways Electric, GDrive Golf Carts, Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Prevalence Ltd., and Auto Power.

India Golf Cart market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of India Golf Cart market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

