[PDF] India Automotive stamping Market : Never Changing Growth Top Secret Which Will Drive Your Business To Next Level

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is India Automotive stamping?

Stamping can be defines as a manufacturing process where flat sheet metal is placed into a stamping press in the form of blank or coil, and the tool or die of the stamping press converts that flat metal sheet into a desired shape is known as stamping. Automotive stamping is the part of stamping where the automotive components such as doors, roofs, side panels among others are manufactured using stamping process. Automotive stamping process is majorly done for flat sheet metals but can also be performed on other materials, such as polystyrene.

Key Players in India Automotive stamping Market: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., JBM Group, Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited, Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd., Omax Auto Ltd., Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, Harsha Engineers Limited, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Cosma International (India) Private Limited, Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited, Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited, Surin Automotive Private Limited, Skh Metals Limited, and Caparo India.

India Automotive stamping Market Taxonomy:

India automotive stamping Market, By stamping type:

Hot Stamping

Cold Stamping

India automotive stamping Market, By vehicle type:

Two-wheeler

Passenger Car

Three-wheeler

India automotive stamping Market, By Material Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

India automotive stamping Market, By Process Type:

Progressive Die Stamping

Transfer Stamping

Tandem Stamping

India automotive stamping Market, By Product Type

Body Stamping BIW Parts Chassis

Non-body Stamping Engine Parts Transmission & Steering Parts Braking & Suspension Parts Electrical Parts Fuel Delivery, Emission & Filtration Safety Equipment & Seating System Lighting Components Cooling System



Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

