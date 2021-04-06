[PDF] IMSI Catcher Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

The IMSI Catcher :

The international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) is a 15-digit unique number related to a global system for mobile communication and universal mobile telecommunication system network for mobile users. An IMSI-catcher is a telephone tapping device which is used for controlling mobile phone traffic and to track location of mobile phone users. A fake mobile tower is generated between the mobile device and the cellular networks which is known as the ‘man in the middle (MITM) attack’. This technology works only on non-LTE network services where mutual authentication is not required between the phone and mobile tower network. In 3G/4G networks, mutual authentication is required from both, the handset and the network. Therefore, it becomes difficult to intercept the network and place the IMSI-catcher between the networks. However, to place an IMSI-catcher in 3G/4G networks, agencies or government firstly downgrade the 3G/4G and LTE to non-LTE network services which do not require mutual authentication. The use of an IMSI-catcher is illegal in most countries and only law enforcement agencies and government can use these, which is expected to increase its demand during the forecast period.

Key List Market Participants in the Market: Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited, 4Intelligence, Phantom Technologies LTD, KAVIT Electronics Industries LTD., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier Communication Ltd., Helios Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Novoquad, Inc.

By Regions:

North America – (The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– (The USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe – (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe)

– (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific – (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America – (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

– (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East &Africa – (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

