[PDF] IMSI Catcher Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is IMSI Catcher ?

Factors driving growth of the global IMSI catcher market

The rising demand from intelligence and law enforcement agencies is the major factor that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. IMSI-catchers are deployed all over the nation for security. Law enforcement agencies use IMSI-catchers to find out criminal history and for investigation purposes. IMSI-catchers are used to track location via GPS and also to capture all data including cell (phone number, call durations, and caller identities etc.). With the help of an IMSI-catcher, law enforcement agencies can identify mobile traffic on the network and target traffic for interception and analysis. IMSI-catchers are used by governments and intelligence agencies, and strictly regulated in some countries due to privacy concerns related to use of these devices. For instance, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, in 2017, 72 law enforcement agencies in 24 states owned StingRay technology. StingRay is an IMSI-catcher manufactured by Harris Corporation and used by various law and state government agencies to track users’ information across U.S, Canada and U.K.

IMSI Catcher Market Prime key vendors ( Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited, 4Intelligence, Phantom Technologies LTD, KAVIT Electronics Industries LTD., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier Communication Ltd., Helios Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Novoquad, Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Regional analysis of global IMSI catcher market

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to presence of key players such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Novoquad, Inc. Most of the law enforcement agencies in various countries are using IMSI-catchers to safeguard nations security. For instance, in 2003, Harris Corporation launched Stingray, an IMSI-catcher, and then sold it to various government agencies in the U.S. Stingray catchers are also called cell site simulators and cell site emulators in some of the law enforcement agencies.

IMSI Catcher Market Taxonomy

Global IMSI catcher market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Handheld

Backpack

Vehicular

Others

On the basis of application, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Intelligence Organization

Government Structure

Others

On the basis of region, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

