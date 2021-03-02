[PDF] IMSI Catcher Market : Few Facts You Should Know

About IMSI Catcher Industry

The international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) is a 15-digit unique number related to a global system for mobile communication and universal mobile telecommunication system network for mobile users. An IMSI-catcher is a telephone tapping device which is used for controlling mobile phone traffic and to track location of mobile phone users. A fake mobile tower is generated between the mobile device and the cellular networks which is known as the ‘man in the middle (MITM) attack’. This technology works only on non-LTE network services where mutual authentication is not required between the phone and mobile tower network. In 3G/4G networks, mutual authentication is required from both, the handset and the network. Therefore, it becomes difficult to intercept the network and place the IMSI-catcher between the networks. However, to place an IMSI-catcher in 3G/4G networks, agencies or government firstly downgrade the 3G/4G and LTE to non-LTE network services which do not require mutual authentication. The use of an IMSI-catcher is illegal in most countries and only law enforcement agencies and government can use these, which is expected to increase its demand during the forecast period.

IMSI Catcher Market Keyplayes:

Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited, 4Intelligence, Phantom Technologies LTD, KAVIT Electronics Industries LTD., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier Communication Ltd., Helios Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Novoquad, Inc.

Factors and IMSI Catcher Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global IMSI Catcher Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

IMSI Catcher Market Taxonomy

Global IMSI catcher market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Handheld

Backpack

Vehicular

Others

On the basis of application, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Intelligence Organization

Government Structure

Others

On the basis of region, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Manufacturing Analysis IMSI Catcher Market

Manufacturing process for the IMSI Catcher is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of IMSI Catcher market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of IMSI Catcher Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in IMSI Catcher market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

