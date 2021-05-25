[PDF] IMSI Catcher Market : An Amazing Industry Growth Factor For Next..!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is IMSI Catcher?

The international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) is a 15-digit unique number related to a global system for mobile communication and universal mobile telecommunication system network for mobile users. An IMSI-catcher is a telephone tapping device which is used for controlling mobile phone traffic and to track location of mobile phone users. A fake mobile tower is generated between the mobile device and the cellular networks which is known as the ‘man in the middle (MITM) attack’. This technology works only on non-LTE network services where mutual authentication is not required between the phone and mobile tower network. In 3G/4G networks, mutual authentication is required from both, the handset and the network. Therefore, it becomes difficult to intercept the network and place the IMSI-catcher between the networks. However, to place an IMSI-catcher in 3G/4G networks, agencies or government firstly downgrade the 3G/4G and LTE to non-LTE network services which do not require mutual authentication. The use of an IMSI-catcher is illegal in most countries and only law enforcement agencies and government can use these, which is expected to increase its demand during the forecast period.

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in IMSI Catcher Market?

Proximus LLC, Comstrac Limited, 4Intelligence, Phantom Technologies LTD, KAVIT Electronics Industries LTD., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH., Red Eye International Ltd., Septier Communication Ltd., Helios Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Novoquad, Inc.

IMSI Catcher Market Taxonomy:

Global IMSI catcher market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Handheld

Backpack

Vehicular

Others

On the basis of application, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

Intelligence Organization

Government Structure

Others

On the basis of region, global IMSI catcher market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

