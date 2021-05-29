[PDF] Imaging Technology Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Imaging Technology ?

Market Dynamics

Advent of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has offered numerous advantages to precision farming along with ease of use, improved data accuracy, and low cost. This, in turn, provides accuracy of data for imaging systems, thereby augmenting precision farming. Moreover, there are various applications of imaging systems in precision farming such as animal monitoring, crop health monitoring, environmental impact assessment, irrigation equipment monitoring, weed and pest identification, and variable rate fertility.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3928

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bayspec, Quest Innovations, Tetracam, Pixelteq, Micasense, Resonon¸ Ximea, and Teledyne Dalsa.

Trends by product

Trends in camera technology for imaging technology

Multispectral was the first camera technology introduced, working in 3 bands i.e. Red, Blue, and Green. Hyperspectral cameras were introduced and the early application included satellite imagery but was later introduced for precision agriculture application. Hyperspectral cameras can work in more than 3 bands, which can even go up to 100 bands. Hyperspectral cameras were very costly and mainly targeted towards industrial applications, however later with costs coming down, its applications for agriculture purposes have been increasing.

Imaging Technology Market Taxonomy:

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Technology:

Multispectral

Hyperspectral

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Product:

Camera

Sensor

Software

Others

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Region:

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Imaging Technology Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Imaging Technology market is estimated to account for US$ 30.8 Million by 2027 Which are the prominent Imaging Technology market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Bayspec, Quest Innovations, Tetracam, Pixelteq, Micasense, Resonon¸ Ximea, and Teledyne Dalsa., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.