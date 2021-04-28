[PDF] Imaging Technology : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

Imaging Technology Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Precision agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based on monitoring, measuring, and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops. The primary objective of precision agriculture is to define a decision support system (DSS) for the entire farm management with goal to optimize returns on inputs while preserving resources. By collecting real-time data for agricultural parameters such as soil quality, chemical composition, air quality, moisture content, etc. decision about crop management is known as precision agriculture. There are various technologies available including variable rate technology, guidance technology, unmanned aerial vehicle, mapping technology, and global positioning system. Imaging technology comes under the unnamed aerial vehicles (UAV) wherein it captures images to collect data with the help of software.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Bayspec, Quest Innovations, Tetracam, Pixelteq, Micasense, Resonon¸ Ximea, and Teledyne Dalsa.

Imaging Technology Market Taxonomy:

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Technology:

Multispectral

Hyperspectral

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Product:

Camera

Sensor

Software

Others

Global Imaging Technology Market for Precision Agriculture Market, By Region:

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

