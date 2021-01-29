[PDF] Identify & Analyze Gaps of Dozer Market | coherentmarketinsights.com

NEW JERSEY,Washington: U.S. automotive market witnessed considerable growth in sales numbers till 2015, and is expected to witness steady growth over the following two years. Owing to regional economic cycles, increasing auto loan interest rates and increase in accumulation of used cars in the market, the regional sales are projected to witness moderate decline in 2018. However, demand in Mexico has increased over the last few years and automotive sales are projected to surpass 1.5 million by 2021. Rising regional demand in Mexico and in international markets is expected to position Mexico as a major automotive hub in the near future. Our study projects 50% increase in the installed production facilities over the span of the next five years in the country.

There is exponential growth potential for the Dozer market in emerging economies. China, the world’ largest auto market registered double digit growth in 2013 and 2014, however witnessed only single digit growth in 2015. However, restrictions have been placed in major cities in China such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai on new vehicle ownerships, which will inhibit market growth. Several global brands have witnessed stiff competition from local players even after establishing joint ventures, and selling vehicles at relatively lower margins. Moreover, relatively flat growth in India in 2016 and exceedingly negative growth trends in Russia and Brazil over the last couple of years have had an adverse impact on growth of the automotive sector. Introduction of cost effective and efficient models of growth by regional players is expected to strengthen their position in the market.

The Leading Key Players during this Industry: Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere, Liebherr, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., AB Volvo, Nanjing, and Dressta.

Major players are adopting inorganic growth strategies in order to strengthen their foothold in the highly competitive and lucrative sector. 2016 witnessed around 600 deals valued at over US$ 40 billion in the global automotive sector. The acquisition of LeasePlan Corporation N.V. by LP Group B.V. for a deal valued at around US$ 3.7 billion was the largest transaction of the year. The year witnessed as many as 10 deals valued at a billion dollars each. The automotive sector is expected to gain rapid traction in the following few years, with India poised to be a key growth engine. This is mainly attributed to supportive government initiatives to usher in growth of the automotive sector that contributes to 7.1% of the country’ GDP. For instance, as per stats released by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)— a Trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the government’ decision to allow 100% FDI in the industry has led to foreign investment valued at a whopping US$ 15.7 billion between April 2000 and September 2016. Advent of blockchain technology, augmented reality to assist driver safety, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, machine learning, collaborative monetization, and utilization of predictive analytics is expected to create significant growth potential to players operating in the global automotive and transportation sector.

