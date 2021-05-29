[PDF] Hyperlocal Services Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Increased adoption of smartphones featuring internet connectivity is the prominent factor driving the industry growth

According to GSM Association Intelligence report in October 2016, around 44% of the total smartphone users, had subscribed to internet connectivity which is projected to account for around 60% by 2020. Moreover, hyperlocal services market participants are increasingly enhancing search options and application support for better consumer experience. Proliferation of improved and secured mobile payment gateways such as, Android Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc. has led to significant increase in consumer confidence for the application of mobile platform for transactions. These factors are expected to provide strong industry growth prospects through the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Hyperlocal Services market includes : GrubHub, Just-Eat, Swiggy, Delivery Hero, Foodpanda group, BOXC, Shipster, and HelloFresh Group

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Grocery and food delivery segment dominated the global hyperlocal services market share

Grocery and food delivery segment participants perform the aggregation of local restaurants and superstores through smartphone applications and provide products on demand. This helps participants gain the trust of the local shops through online shopping. Moreover, owing to presence of large untapped potential consumer base and almost everyday requirements of foods and groceries will drive growth of these market segments.

Hyperlocal Services Market Segmentation:

On the basis of service offerings, the global hyperlocal services market is classified into:

Grocery and food delivery services

Home utility services

Logistics

