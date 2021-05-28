[PDF] High Voltage Equipment Market : Move To Make The Most Out Of It

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is High Voltage Equipment?

Equipment that are capable of carrying high voltage current are known as high voltage equipment. Increasing demand for high voltage equipment in power transmission and distribution is driving growth of the high voltage equipment market. Moreover, high demand for electricity from emerging economies such as China and India, which leads to increasing power generation and distribution is also expected to boost the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in high voltage equipment market. Increasing demand for switchgears and transformers is the key factor propelling growth of the high voltage equipment market.

Global High Voltage Equipment Market – Insights High voltage equipment market study analyzes switchgear, switches, surge arrester, battery sets, disconnector, circuit breaker, insulator, capacitor & filters control equipment, and other equipment prospects. According to Coherent Market Insights, the others segment that includes transformers and other equipment accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by the switchgear segment.

High Voltage Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global High voltage equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Circuit Breaker

Disconnector

Insulator

Switchgear

Surge Arrester

Battery Set

Capacitors and Filters

Control Equipment

Switches

Others

Global High voltage equipment Market, By Voltage Level:

HV-Up to 200kV Voltage

EHV-200 to 800kV Voltage

HVDC-500kV Voltage

UHV-800kV & Above

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is High Voltage Equipment Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global High Voltage Equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 175.7 Billion by 2027 Which are the prominent High Voltage Equipment market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro Limited, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

