[PDF] Heat Pump Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

How Important Is Heat Pump ?

Market Overview

A heat pump is a device used for cooling and heating by extracting heat from lower heat sources and deliver it to higher potential for water, space, and floor heating/cooling. Technically air conditioner and refrigerator are two prime examples where heat pump is used. Refrigerator and air conditioner work only on cooling cycle, whereas heat pumps can operate on fully reversible cooling cycle. Condenser, evaporator, expansion valve, and compressor are some of the common examples of heat pump. The heat transferred through these components is called refrigerant. Moreover, heat pumps are increasingly used in domestic hot water for kitchen, bathroom, and clothes washer.

The global heat pump market is estimated to account for US$ 7,920.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Danfoss Group Global, Daikin Industries, Ltd, StiebelEltron Gmbh & Co.KG, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, NIBE Global Group, Thermsaver Inc., Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Corporation, and Enertech Group Ltd.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for CO2 refrigerant heat pumps is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players

CO2 refrigerant heat pumps offer significant growth opportunity for heat pumps manufacturers.CO2 refrigerant heat pumps are eco-friendly, low cost, and offer easy recyclability. Moreover, CO2 heat pumps are widely preferred in Europe and Japan due to excellent qualities offered such as zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential. CO2 refrigerant pumps find applications in air-source heat pumps, since it has lower installation cost than ground source heat pumps for residential water heating application.

Heat Pump Market Taxonomy:

Global Heat pump Market, By Type

Air-water Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

Global Heat pump Market, By Power Source:

Electric

Others (Gas Driven)

Global Heat pump Market, By End User:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Heat pump Market, By Refrigerants:

HFC

CO2

Ammonia

Hydrocarbon

Others

