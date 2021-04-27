[PDF] Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.
Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market Report gives an overview of the Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.
This report details the Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market starting with a basic overview that includes market definitions and views. It includes a categorized distinction between primary and secondary factors that influence this global industry.
Head-mounted Display (HMD) Key Players : Sensics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Recon Instruments, Kopin Corporation, Thales Visionix, Inc., Oculus VR, Rockwell Collins, Inc., eMagin Corporation, Google Inc., Lockheed Martin, Japan Display Inc., and Seiko Epson Corporation.
Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market
The global Head-mounted Display (HMD) market is estimated to account for US$ 125.06 Billion by 2027
- 135 Pages
Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market Taxonomy:
Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Product:
- Helmet-Mounted Display
- Eyewear Display
Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Component:
- Helmet-Mounted Display
- Micro-Display
- Head Tracker
- Camera
- Connectivity
- Combined Mirror
- Control Unit
- Helmet
- Accessories
- Eyewear Display
- Micro-Display
- Goggle
- Head Tracker
- Controller
- Connectivity
- Battery
- Accessories
Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Application:
- Defence, Aviation & Military
- Industrial Sector
- Augmented & Virtual Reality
- Research & Development
- Healthcare
- Video Gaming & Entertainment
- Training & Simulation
- Others
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
