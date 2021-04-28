[PDF] Hand Tools : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Hand Tools Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A hand tool is any tool that is powered by hand instead of a motor. Different tools include hand tool categories such as pliers, cutters, wrenches, striking tools, screwdrivers, hammered tools, vises, clamps, saws, knives, drills, and more. General-purpose tools include simple tools or fastening tools like screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, spanners, etc. Metal cutting tools include hacksaws, axe, chisels, etc. Layout and measuring tools comprise tapes, laser measurers, etc. Taps and dies are tools used to create threads. . They can be used as forming tools as well as cutting tools. A tap is used to form or cut the female portion, for example, a nut, whereas a die is used to form or cut the male portion of the mating pair, for example, a bolt.

No Of Pages: 130 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 21,929.0 million by 2027

Global Hand Tools Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Kennametal Inc., Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Stanley Black Decker, Sears, Wera Tools, Snap-On, Irwin Industrial Tools, and Klein Tools.

Hand Tools Market Taxonomy:

Global Hand Tools Market, By Application:

Industrial

Household and DIY

Global Hand Tools Market, By Product Type:

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

Global Hand Tools Market, By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Company Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

Global Hand Tools Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

