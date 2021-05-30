[PDF] Hand Tools Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Hand Tools ?

Market Dynamics

The demand of hand tools in the automobile market increasing owing to its features such as portability, electricity free operation, low cost and many other. Moreover, growth of automobile market is not hindered by a particular region since the automobile industry is booming across the globe. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the automotive maintenance and repair sector accounts for 23% of the world’s total hand tools. Furthermore, increasing labor costs are influencing consumers to opt for DIY hand tools for domestic and household repairs. Therefore, these factors are expected to support growth of the global hand tools market in the near future.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Kennametal Inc., Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Stanley Black Decker, Sears, Wera Tools, Snap-On, Irwin Industrial Tools, and Klein Tools.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3807

Market Trends

Advent of multi-featured hand tools for various applications

Many companies in the market are focused on designing many-in-one tools, in order to reduce tool kit size, weight, and maintenance that can be used for multiple applications in various industries. For instance, in 2014, JK Files (India) Limited introduced a new Hammer Tough screwdriver that can be used as hammer as well as a screwdriver. Furthermore, in 2015, Klein Tools introduced a new set of screwdrivers, namely multi-bit screwdrivers and screwdrivers with built-in wire connector wrenches.

Hand tools kit instead of individual tools

Consumers from the industrial sub-segment are more inclined towards the purchase of hand tools kits as opposed to individual hand tools. For instance, in 2014, Channellock Inc. introduced a 171-piece mechanic’s tools set. Moreover, in 2013, Bosch launched Skil F002 hand tool kit, with 81 tools, including wrenches, clutches, screwdrivers, etc.

Hand Tools Market Taxonomy:

Global Hand Tools Market, By Application:

Industrial

Household and DIY

Global Hand Tools Market, By Product Type:

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

Global Hand Tools Market, By Sales Channel:

Online Sales

Company Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

Global Hand Tools Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Hand Tools Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Hand Tools market is estimated to account for US$ 21,929.0 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Hand Tools market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Kennametal Inc., Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Stanley Black Decker, Sears, Wera Tools, Snap-On, Irwin Industrial Tools, and Klein Tools., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.