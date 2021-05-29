[PDF] Hadoop Market Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Hadoop Market ?

Market Overview

Hadoop is a Java-based open-source programming network endorsed by the Apache Software Foundation that allows the processing of large datasets in a distributed computing environment. Hadoop has two main subprojects namely HDFS and MapReduce. MapReduce is a framework that assigns work to the clusters in a node, whereas HDFS is a file system used for data storage in a Hadoop cluster. Hadoop is typically used in manufacturing, BFSI, consumer goods, IT& Telecommunications, government & defense, healthcare, retail, energy, transportation, and retail sectors.

The global hadoop market is estimated to account for US$ 404.4 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

This report focuses on Hadoop Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Hadoop Market market includes : Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera Inc., EMC – Greenplum, Horton Works, HStreaming LLC, IBM Corporation, Karmasphere Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., Pentaho, Teradata Corp.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for big data analytics is expected to propel the global hadoop market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, a U.S.-based software company, Cloudera, Inc. entered into a partnership with a U.S.-based technology and consulting company IBM Corporation for developing AI solutions and advanced data to organizations on the Apache Hadoop ecosystem. The Apache Hadoop Ecosystem is a platform which provides various services to solve the big data problems.

Hadoop Market Market Segmentation:

Global Hadoop Market, By Type:

Software

Performance Monitoring



Application

Analytics





Machine Learning





SQL Layer





Search and Index

Hardware



Services

Consulting





Outsourcing





Deployment and Support

Global Hadoop Market, By Application:

Banking & Financial Services (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Natural Resources

Trade and Transportation

Government

IT and ITES

Others

