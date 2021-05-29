[PDF] Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Hadoop and Big Data Analytics ?

Among end users, the banking, finance and insurance segment is expected to lead the hadoop and big data analytics market during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). The banking and finance sector has witnessed rapid growth, primarily due to increasing adoption of information technology solutions for improved banking services. The proliferation of online transactions, is increasing adoption towards technologies such as National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real-time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) as well as mobile transactions. Transactions through such technology, however, are hacking targets for cybercriminals. Furthermore, websites and mobile applications that accept online purchases and transactions, which store details regarding credit cards, debit cards, and bank account are also prominent hacking targets.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pentaho Corporation, Marklogic Corporation, SAP SE, and Pivotal Software, Inc.

However, non-uniformity of data sets is expected to restraint the growth opportunity of global digital marketing software market. Additionally lack of proper Hadoop platform due to shortage of skilled workforces that can transform machine language to operational solutions for data warehousing, is another major restraining factor that is expected to reduce growth rate of the market.

Hadoop and Big Data Analytics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of solution, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

Packaged Software

Management Software

Application Software

Performance Monitoring Software

On the basis of service, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

Consulting & Development Services

Training & Support Services

Admin & Managed Services

On the basis of end-user industry, the hadoop and big data analytics market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Transportation & SCM

IT & Telecommunication

Others (Academic & Research, Manufacturing )

