[PDF] Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market: Very Simple Things You Can Do To Grow | mccourier.com

Brief Introduction About Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market.

An electrical grid is a network, which delivers electricity for electricity production plant to consumer. The battery storage provides flexibility for end user application such as solar power and wind power. The grid storage is classified as either front of the meter (FOM) storage and behind the meter (BTM) storage. The front of the meter is for community energy storage, utility application, and others and behind the meter storage is for both residential and commercial application. Global grid connected battery storage market generated revenue of US$ 996.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4,242.4 million by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable energy is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market, use of renewable energy increased the need for battery storage systems in the power grids. According to International Renewable Energy Agency, in 2015, the global renewable energy production was 5.5 million Giga watt hour up from 5.3 million Giga watt hour in 2014. Hence, this increasing production of renewable energy has accelerated growth of the market, globally.

Key Players In The Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market: NGK Insulators Ltd, BYD Company, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., LG Electronics Inc., Xtreme Power, Saft Groupe S.A., AES Energy Storage, Alevo, Delco, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., EnerDel, GNB Corporation, Ecoult, and Powertree Services Inc

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market Taxonomy:

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Others

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By End Users:

Residential

Industrial

Utilities

Others

Finally, the Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

