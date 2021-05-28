[PDF] Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage?

An electrical grid is a network, which delivers electricity for electricity production plant to consumer. The battery storage provides flexibility for end user application such as solar power and wind power. The grid storage is classified as either front of the meter (FOM) storage and behind the meter (BTM) storage. The front of the meter is for community energy storage, utility application, and others and behind the meter storage is for both residential and commercial application. Global grid connected battery storage market generated revenue of US$ 996.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4,242.4 million by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable energy is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market, use of renewable energy increased the need for battery storage systems in the power grids. According to International Renewable Energy Agency, in 2015, the global renewable energy production was 5.5 million Giga watt hour up from 5.3 million Giga watt hour in 2014. Hence, this increasing production of renewable energy has accelerated growth of the market, globally.

Market Dynamics Increasing investment in renewable energy projects is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, AVAADA Energy, an India-based company, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian government to invest US$ 1.55 billion for the development of 1,600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India. Similarly, in 2017, the U.K. government announced plans to invest US$ 655 million (Euro 557) for renewable energy as part of the government’s Clean Growth Strategy. Moreover, high production of renewable energy in European countries have accelerated growth of the grid connected battery storage market. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in Germany 34% of the total electricity was produced by renewable resources in 2017. Similarly, in Spain 32% of the total electricity was produced by renewable resources in 2017.

The following manufacturers are covered: NGK Insulators Ltd, BYD Company, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., LG Electronics Inc., Xtreme Power, Saft Groupe S.A., AES Energy Storage, Alevo, Delco, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., EnerDel, GNB Corporation, Ecoult, and Powertree Services Inc

Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market Taxonomy:

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Others

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By End Users:

Residential

Industrial

Utilities

Others

