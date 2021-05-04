[PDF] Green Tires Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Green Tires Market Research Report

Increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and government initiatives for environment protection are major factors driving growth of the market

Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, due to low availability of convectional fuel is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market. This green tire helps in reducing consumption of fuel, as it creates less amount of friction while moving the vehicle on road. This reduces rolling resistance of the tire, which further lessens fuel consumption of vehicles. This factor in turn helps in reducing fuel consumption by 5–15%. According to the California Energy Commission (CEC) analysis, the adoption of low-rolling resistance tires could save 1.5–4.5% of all gasoline consumption. Thus, adoption green tire will positively help in reducing consumption of fuel, which in turn helps in propelling growth of the green tires market during the forecasted period (2018–2026).

Green Tires Market Players: Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire Group, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Cheng Shin Rubber, Kumho Tires, ZC Rubber Group Co. Ltd, Nokian Tires, and Apollo tires Ltd.

The revenue for the Green Tires market is calculated as the sum market sizes of different segments such as component, service model, cloud deployment, organization size, vertical, and regions. Further, some other key data points considered to calculate the revenue for Green Tires market includes revenues from key companies, key company market share analysis, consumer spending analysis, regional export, and import analysis, sales revenue generated by various applications in different geographies.

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Green Tires status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Green Tires manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Important Questions Covered in this Report:

What will the market size be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

What will be the growth rate in 2027?

Which strategies are used by top players in the Green Tires market?

Last, It offers in-depth information obtained through extensive primary and secondary research methods. The information has been further assessed using various effective analytical tools. Therefore, the report provides a 360-degree view of the Green Tires market.

