[PDF] GPS Tracker Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

GPS Tracker Market

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Technology is one of the major factors driving growth of the market

One of the major factors attributed to growth of the market is advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technology due to increasing penetration of internet users across the world. For instance, according to the Internet World Stats, in June 2017, total Internet users were reported to be 3.88 billion among global population of 7.52 billion. Moreover, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the number of Internet of things (IoT) connected devices was US$ 17.72 billion in 2016, and it has increased to US$ 20.38 billion, worldwide.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the global GPS Tracker market are : Orbcomm Inc., Laird PLC., Teltonika UAB, Geotab Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Quec Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Tomtom International Bv, Rilapp Technology Inc., Calamp Corporation, and Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co.

