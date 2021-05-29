[PDF] GCC and Levant Data Storage Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is GCC and Levant Data Storage ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of cloud based technology is driving the data storage market for GCC and Levant. Companies are adopting cloud based technology since it is cost-effective and hassle-free for storage facilities. Moreover, NetApp announced that globally, over 200 cloud services were based on its technology. EMC Corporation is also targeting the cloud storage market aggressively. Cloud based storage are growing to increase in the forecast period. Furthermore, many cloud companies are dropping their price. For instance, in April 2019, Amazon web services has launched new cloud storage technology, through this technology AWS will provide US$ 0.002/TB from US$2.00/TB.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nexenta Systems, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation (Dell Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Ltd), VMware, Inc., Sandisk Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Open Text Corp., DataDirect Networks (DDN), and NetApp Inc.

Market Trends

Growing demand for changes in OPEX and CAPEX

Over the past 10 years, the total cost of storage has increased by about 7% per year. This surge in prices has been mainly attributed to operational costs (OPEX), while the cost of hardware (CAPEX) has been relatively flat. According to the ongoing trend, CAPEX is expected to rise further and account for a greater share of the total cost of ownership, because of the increasing functionalities in hardware and rise in demand for storage capacity

Rising demand for secure hybrid storage in defense and aerospace

Aerospace and defense system designers seek storage solutions with reliability, encryption or other security features, compact size, high storage capacity and ability to withstand extreme temperature. Hence, hyper-convergence and software-defined networking form the ongoing trend in the aerospace and defense industry currently.

GCC and Levant Data Storage Market Taxonomy:

GCC and Levant Data Storage Market, By Application:

Consumer Data Storage Devices Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Solid State Devices (SSD) Memory Cards Optical Disk USB Flash Drives

Enterprise Data Storage Devices Flash Storage and Hard Disks Cloud-based Storage Software-defined Storage Hyper-converged Infrastructure



GCC and Levant Data Storage Market, By End-user:

Residential

Commercial SME Enterprise Large Enterprise



GCC and Levant Data Storage Market, By Industry Verticals:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Telecom and IT

Defense and Aerospace

Education

Other

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is GCC and Levant Data Storage Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The Global GCC and Levant Data Storage Market is expected to be valued at US$ $ 8,556.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027) Which are the prominent GCC and Levant Data Storage market players across the globe?

