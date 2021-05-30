[PDF] Gas Cutting Machine Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Gas Cutting Machine ?

Ease of portability and incorporation of multiple torches for increased functionality are expected to garner high adoption rates over the forecast period

The equipment can be used to cut metals in small sizes and shapes, which is rather cumbersome using other mechanical methods. Incorporation of multiple torches can be used to cut multiple number of metal profiles simultaneously. Moreover, some machining alternatives provide easy portability that find large applications for field operations. In conjunction with these characteristics, fast operations and relatively low cost requirement in comparison to other mechanical procedures, gas cutting equipment market is expected to witness major traction over the next few years.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kaltenbach Group, ESAB, Koike Aronson, Hornet Cutting Systems, Messer Cutting Systems, Ador Welding, Haco, Harris Products Group, Shangai Welding & Cutting Tool Works, SteelTailor, and Voortman Steel Machinery.

Proliferating demands from end-use industries will provide the necessary traction over the next few years

Global increase in the average per capita income over the past decade has led to increased consumer buying power. Increasing global air traffic, commercial and personal automotive, defense expenditure, scraping of old aircrafts and ships, and shipping, specifically in countries that include China, India, Indonesia, U.S., and Middle East countries among few others. Owing to these factors, multi-billion dollar end user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, metal processing and ship building are expected to witness significant demand growth. Requirement to meet these production demands, industries will invest in industrial process tools and equipment, which in turn will drive the demands for the gas cutting machine market.

Gas Cutting Machine Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of machinery, the global gas cutting machine market is classified into:

Portable

Stationary

On the basis of end use industries, the global gas cutting machine market is classified into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Machinery manufacturing

Recycling

Steel processing

Energy

Sheet & structural metal

Architectural

Ship building

Others

