[PDF] GaN Power Device Market: Secrets Revealed | mccourier.com

Our study on the global GaN power devices market includes the gallium nitride power and RF power devices that find predominant applications in power drives (electric vehicle drives, industrial drives, light detection), inverters, supplies, wireless charging, RF front end module, radars and space satellites. Extensive range of applications and the potential to cannibalize the existing silicon semiconductor market are expected to create immense opportunity for growth of the global GaN power devices market over the forecast period.

Key Players In The GaN Power Device Market: Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies GaN Power Device Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

GaN Power Device Market Taxonomy:

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:

Power Device



RF Power Device

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:

<200 Volt



200 – 600 Volt



>600 Volt

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:

Power Drives



Supply and Inverter



Radio Frequency

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:

Telecommunications



Industrial



Automotive



Renewables



Consumer and Enterprise



Military, Defense, and Aerospace



Medical

