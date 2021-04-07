[PDF] GaN Power Device Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

Global GaN Power Device Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Our study on the global GaN power devices market includes the gallium nitride power and RF power devices that find predominant applications in power drives (electric vehicle drives, industrial drives, light detection), inverters, supplies, wireless charging, RF front end module, radars and space satellites. Extensive range of applications and the potential to cannibalize the existing silicon semiconductor market are expected to create immense opportunity for growth of the global GaN power devices market over the forecast period.

Who are the Major Players in GaN Power Device Market?

Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

GaN Power Device Market Taxonomy:

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:

Power Device



RF Power Device

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:

<200 Volt



200 – 600 Volt



>600 Volt

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:

Power Drives



Supply and Inverter



Radio Frequency

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:

Telecommunications



Industrial



Automotive



Renewables



Consumer and Enterprise



Military, Defense, and Aerospace



Medical

