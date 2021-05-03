[PDF] GaN Power Device Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.
The Report "GaN Power Device Market: 2020-2027" focuses on the GaN Power Device Market and studies the following:
- User applicant profiles,
- Future market trends,
- Top market players
To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market data at present for you, along with the future forecast of the Stamping Fasteners market. Key Market Players : Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
The global GaN Power Device market is estimated to account for US$ 2.20 Billion by 2025
- 2018/01/09
- 166 Pages
GaN Power Device Market Taxonomy:
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:
- Power Device
- RF Power Device
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:
- <200 Volt
- 200 – 600 Volt
- >600 Volt
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:
- Power Drives
- Supply and Inverter
- Radio Frequency
Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:
- Telecommunications
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Renewables
- Consumer and Enterprise
- Military, Defense, and Aerospace
- Medical
Conclusion The Global demand for GaN Power Device Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to come up between 2020 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.