[PDF] GaN Power Device Market : Cracking The Business Growth Secret, We’Ll Notify You The Truth!!

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is GaN Power Device?

Our study on the global GaN power devices market includes the gallium nitride power and RF power devices that find predominant applications in power drives (electric vehicle drives, industrial drives, light detection), inverters, supplies, wireless charging, RF front end module, radars and space satellites. Extensive range of applications and the potential to cannibalize the existing silicon semiconductor market are expected to create immense opportunity for growth of the global GaN power devices market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics GaN materials include a wide range of features such as wide energy band gap (3.4eV), high heat capacity, thermal conductivity, low device resistance, and ability to operate at transition speeds from on to off and vice versa, are among the prominent benefits, inadvertently driving growth of the GaN power devices market. High conductivity in On state in comparison to alternatives such as silicon substitutes present high opportunity to improve the energy efficiency in power distribution and control systems. However, limited availability and relatively high cost of the material is expected to hinder the overall growth of the market in the near future.

Top Market Players covered in this report are: Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

Some of these aspects are sales, revenue, market size, mergers and acquisitions, risks, demands, new trends and technologies and much more are taken into consideration to give a complete and detailed understanding of the market conditions.

GaN Power Device Market Taxonomy:

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:

Power Device



RF Power Device

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:

<200 Volt



200 – 600 Volt



>600 Volt

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:

Power Drives



Supply and Inverter



Radio Frequency

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:

Telecommunications



Industrial



Automotive



Renewables



Consumer and Enterprise



Military, Defense, and Aerospace



Medical

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

