[PDF] Gamification Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

What Is Gamification?

Gamification is a technique in which designers add elements of gameplay in non-gaming to increase user engagement in a product or service. Gamification software is used by many companies to increase their employee productivity and keep them motivated. There is number of benefits provided by gamification technology. It provides a better learning experience to an employee and provides constant feedback to all participants. Moreover, companies are preventing employee attrition by adopting new gamification technologies in order to promote products or services. There are many advantages provided by gamification such as employee engagement, rewards to people, customer experience enrichment, and others. This technology is being adopted in many industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, government, IT and telecom, and others.

Market Dynamics The global gamification market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium enterprises. There is an increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, as these solutions are affordable and provide advanced services as compared to the on-premise solutions. Moreover, rising number of small and medium enterprises including startups is increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions. For instance, the U.S.-based small enterprise companies are using gamification on their websites. Enterprises are offering real-time product designing for the customers instead of offering the product list. Customers can design their phone cases with gaming software.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Facebook, Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Risk Management Solutions, Inc., hoopla, Mambo Solutions Ltd., Centrical, LevelEleven, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Influitive, Launchfire Interactive Inc., 2020 Gamifier, Inc., Actionable, Xoxoday, NIIT, Cognizant, Tango Card. Inc., and Khoros, LLC

Gamification Market Taxonomy:

Global Gamification Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

Global Gamification Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Gamification Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Gamification Market, By End use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Education and Research

Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

