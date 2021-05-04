[PDF] Gamification Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Gamification Market

Market Dynamics

The global gamification market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium enterprises. There is an increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, as these solutions are affordable and provide advanced services as compared to the on-premise solutions. Moreover, rising number of small and medium enterprises including startups is increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions. For instance, the U.S.-based small enterprise companies are using gamification on their websites. Enterprises are offering real-time product designing for the customers instead of offering the product list. Customers can design their phone cases with gaming software.

Top Leading Companies of Global Gamification Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Facebook, Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Risk Management Solutions, Inc., hoopla, Mambo Solutions Ltd., Centrical, LevelEleven, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Influitive, Launchfire Interactive Inc., 2020 Gamifier, Inc., Actionable, Xoxoday, NIIT, Cognizant, Tango Card. Inc., and Khoros, LLC

Market Taxonomy:

Global Gamification Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

Global Gamification Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Gamification Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Gamification Market, By End use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Education and Research

Others

The regions are further sub-divided into:

North America: US, Mexico, Canada

US, Mexico, Canada Europe : Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

