[PDF] Gamification : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

Gamification Market : Revenue, Size & Growth

Gamification is a technique in which designers add elements of gameplay in non-gaming to increase user engagement in a product or service. Gamification software is used by many companies to increase their employee productivity and keep them motivated. There is number of benefits provided by gamification technology. It provides a better learning experience to an employee and provides constant feedback to all participants. Moreover, companies are preventing employee attrition by adopting new gamification technologies in order to promote products or services. There are many advantages provided by gamification such as employee engagement, rewards to people, customer experience enrichment, and others. This technology is being adopted in many industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, government, IT and telecom, and others.

Press Release: Gamification

No Of Pages: 150 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 38.3 Billion by 2027

Global Gamification Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, SAP, Facebook, Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Verint, Risk Management Solutions, Inc., hoopla, Mambo Solutions Ltd., Centrical, LevelEleven, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Influitive, Launchfire Interactive Inc., 2020 Gamifier, Inc., Actionable, Xoxoday, NIIT, Cognizant, Tango Card. Inc., and Khoros, LLC

Gamification Market Taxonomy:

Global Gamification Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

Global Gamification Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Gamification Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Gamification Market, By End use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Education and Research

Others

At the end, Gamification Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Gamification Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

