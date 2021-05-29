[PDF] Game Engines Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Game Engines ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Game Engines Market

Growing gaming industry is expected to drive growth of the global game engines market. Moreover, increasing number of mobile gamming applications is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global mobile gaming industry generated revenue of US$ 55.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 107 billion by 2021. Moreover, increasing app store spending by consumers is expected to drive growth of the game engines market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, user expenditure on apps stores worldwide is expected to reach US$ 106 billion by 2018 and over US$ 156 billion by 2022. Furthermore, improved infrastructure such as better broadband and Wi-Fi connection, advanced graphics, and improved computing power at lower costs are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the global game engines market.

This report focuses on Game Engines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Game Engines market includes : Chukong Technologies, Valve Corporation, The Game Creators Ltd., Leadwerks Software, Epic Games, Inc., CRYTEK, YoYo Games Ltd, Marmalade Game Studio Ltd., Idea Fabrik, PLC., SONY INDIA, Amazon.com, Inc., GameSalad Inc., Scirra Ltd, Corona Labs Inc., GarageGames.com, Silicon Studio Corp., Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization), Mario Zechner (Personal), Godot Engine (Community developed), and the OGRE Team (Organization).

Game Engines Market: Regional Insight

On the basis of region, game engines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific game engines market is projected to account for the highest market share in 2017. China, Korea, India, and South East Asia are major growth engines in Asia Pacific. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, app downloads are expected to increase by 45% to reach US$ 258.2 billion during 2019-2022, globally. Major contribution for this growth is from economies such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. According to Coherent Market insights’ analysis, China is the largest mobile app market worldwide and accounts for around 40% of the global market in terms of value in 2018.

Game Engines Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

3D Game Engines

5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

By End User

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Others (console games and video games)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

