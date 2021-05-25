[PDF] Game Engines Market : Embarking Of Industry That Will Payback You Over The Next 10 Years!!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Game Engines?

Game engine is a primary software of a computer game or video game. The software is used to create and develop video games for consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. Game developers use 2D- or 3D-based game engine software to plan and code the game quickly and easily. Important functions of game engines include, scripting, sound, animation, Artificial Intelligence, collision detection, physics engine, and memory management. Game engines are a medium to develop a game and to have full control and command over the game and game settings. Game engines also save a considerable amount of time by offering several preset modules, libraries, effects, and tools.

Global Game Engines Market competition by top manufacturers are: Chukong Technologies, Valve Corporation, The Game Creators Ltd., Leadwerks Software, Epic Games, Inc., CRYTEK, YoYo Games Ltd, Marmalade Game Studio Ltd., Idea Fabrik, PLC., SONY INDIA, Amazon.com, Inc., GameSalad Inc., Scirra Ltd, Corona Labs Inc., GarageGames.com, Silicon Studio Corp., Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization), Mario Zechner (Personal), Godot Engine (Community developed), and the OGRE Team (Organization).

Game Engines Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type

3D Game Engines

5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

By End User

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Others (console games and video games)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

