[PDF] Free Space Optics Communication Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Free Space Optics Communication?

Free space optics is an optical communication technology, which is responsible for transmitting light beams in free space for broadband communications. This optical communication technology offers various advantages including, high-speed data transmission rate, installation, and protected data transfer. The technology is utilized in deep-space probes, satellite links, for aircraft communication as well as for communication in UAVs and remote areas.

Proliferation of internet usage is one of the major factors driving growth of the global market Major factors driving growth of the global free space optics market is, increasing internet traffic. Factors such as utilization of high-bandwidth applications, expanding online video content, and rising number of mobile internet users will lead to rise in the global IP traffic during the forecast period. Adoption of smartphones is increasing, which is leading to increasing mobile advertising, including SMS & MMS advertising, mobile web, mobile video & television, and several online advertising channels; and increasing demand for on-demand services such as videos, online messaging applications, video chat, and voice calls, at anytime and anywhere. These are powerful tools for effective real-time communication.

Top key players Analysis: Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Co., Bytelight, Inc., Panasonic Corp., Purelifi Ltd., LVX System, Oledcomm, Lightbee Corp., Outstanding Technology Corp., Ibsentelecom Ltd., and Supreme Architecture Inc.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1558

Free Space Optics Communication Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of components:

Transmitters

Receivers

Modulators

Demodulators

Encoders & Decoders

Others

On basis of application:

Mobile Backhaul

Enterprise Connectivity

Disaster Recovery

Defense

Satellite

Healthcare

Security

Engineering and Design

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Free Space Optics Communication Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Free Space Optics Communication market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Co., Bytelight, Inc., Panasonic Corp., Purelifi Ltd., LVX System, Oledcomm, Lightbee Corp., Outstanding Technology Corp., Ibsentelecom Ltd., and Supreme Architecture Inc., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.