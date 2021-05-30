[PDF] Force Sensor Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Force Sensor ?

To improve the healthcare sector and provide better healthcare facility to the patients, hospitals and healthcare institutes are adopting advanced technologies such as connected devices to provide insightful data to healthcare workers, which will drive adoption of force sensors in the healthcare sector. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global healthcare spending is expected to register 5.2% growth in the period 2019-2025. Furthermore, due to current situation (COVID-19 pandemic), various government organizations across the globe are largely investing in the healthcare sector. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Government of India announced US$ 9.87 million investment in the health sector in Union Budget 2020-21.

Force Sensor Market Prime key vendors ( Sensata Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., General Electric, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, and ATI Industrial Automation Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Automotive segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Among End-use Vertical, the automotive segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global force sensor market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing automotive sales and production of vehicles across the globe is aiding in the segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles), in 2019, the automobile sales in China reached 21.4 million units and approximately 67 million passenger cars were manufactured worldwide.

Force Sensor Market Taxonomy

Global Force Sensor Market, By Technology:

Capacitive Force Sensor



Piezo-resistive Force Sensor



Piezo-electric Force Sensor



Magneto-elastic Force Sensor



Others

Global Force Sensor Market, By Application:

Monitoring & Control



Testing & Measurement

Global Force Sensor Market, By Vertical:

Automotive



Medical & Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Clothing & Textile



Food & Beverage



Manufacturing



Aerospace & Defense



Oil & Gas



Construction



Agriculture



Others

