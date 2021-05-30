[PDF] Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market : Best New Tips About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration ?

Global Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market for Pick and Place Application – Insights

Robot system integration is a method of programming and supplying industrial robots for performing manufacturing tasks autonomously. The global food and beverage robotic system integration market for pick and place application is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 17.5 million in 2017 from US$ 15.8 million in 2016. The market is expected to generate revenue of US$ 40.1 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.91% over the forecast period.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Blueprint Automation, Bradman Lake Group, EPIC Systems, Inc., Fallas Automation, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Simplimatic Automation, JLS Automation, KLEENLine, Shuttleworth, LLC., Multivac, Stelram Engineering Ltd, RobotWorx, RightHand Robotics, Inc., PWR Pack Ltd., Bastian Solutions, Inc., iNova Microsystems Pte. Ltd., AMF Bakery Systems, and Gerhard Schubert GmbH

Market Dynamics

Among end-use industry, the beverage industry segment is project to exhibit highest CAGR of 11.31% over the forecast period. Growing population and increasing inclination of consumers towards bottled or canned beverages that specifically include juice, bottled water, carbonated soft drink, coffee, tea, beer, wine, and spirits, are expected to present high growth prospects to the manufacturers of beverages. In order to meet the growing demand for beverages, manufacturers are focusing on automating the packaging processes in all the three stages, namely primary, secondary, and tertiary segments. This in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for pick and place robotic system integrator in industrial processes.

Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market Taxonomy:

Global Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market for Pick and Place Application , By End-use Industry

Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Fruits and Vegetable Industry

Beverage Industry

Meat Industry

Dairy Industry

Others

