[PDF] Fog Computing Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Fog Computing ?

Requirement of managing service offerings at the network edge to enhance the efficiency and avoid the network bottlenecks, is expected to propel the growth over the forecast period

Proliferation of IoT and internet enabled devices has led to exponential increase in data generation and access requirement at the end user leading to significant increase in the traffic generated. Traffic patterns vary based on the user inclination, however, they are concentrated in the metropolitan areas across the globe. Inadequacy of the cloud and internet networks to efficiently manage the data stream across its regional expanse also adds to the requirement of infrastructure in the proximity of the users. Advent of connected technologies such as connected homes, buildings, smart energy, connected factory operations, connected vehicles, and OTT content are among the prominent factors anticipated to fuel the demand for fog computing methodologies to avoid the network bottlenecks.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, GE Digital, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric Software LLC, and Fujitsu Ltd

Software segment contributed to around 65% revenue of the fog computing market, is expected to remain the dominating revenue segment through the forecast period

Overall IT components costs have witnessed substantial decline over the past few years, in conjunction with considerable advancement leaps in the processing and compactness over the past few years. Connectivity costs have witnessed consistent price reductions with the advent of fast communication technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE. Software as a Service (SaaS) and the usability of these in analytics, e-commerce, collaboration, and other business functions has witnessed increased penetration at exponential rates. Thus, software solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Fog Computing Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of solutions, the global fog computing market is classified into:

Hardware Switches Sensors Controllers Gateways Routers Servers

Software

On the basis of end-use, the global fog computing market is classified into:

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy

Smart Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Connected Health

Security & Emergencies

Others (Smart Environment and Retail)

On the basis of applications, the global fog computing market is classified into:

Smart Grid

Smart Traffic Lights

Wireless Sensors

Decentralized Smart Building Control

IoT

Software Defined Networks

